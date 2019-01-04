HR Ministry to start media drive for child protection

APP

Islamabad : To sensitise people over rights of the children and their protection the Ministry of Human Rights was going to start an awareness media campaign, said Human Rights Minister Dr. Shrieen Mazri here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, she said that the Zainab Alert Bill was aimed to pre-empt any child abuse incident.

Moreover, the steps are also being taken to address the issues like sexual abuse, child labour, child trafficking and those related to the refugee children. She also said that the incumbent government was also working to ensure one basic curriculum for every school.

We are the signatory of many international conventions, it is our responsibility to implement those in true letter and spirit she added.

Referring to Citizenship Act 1951, the minister said that every child born in our country should have the Pakistan’s citizenship right.