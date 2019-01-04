Haris moves into BJO pre-quarters

KARACHI: Haris Qasim of Pakistan beat Andrik Lim of Malaysia 11-3, 11-3, 11-2 in the third round match of under- 17 singles in British Junior Open to move into the pre-quarter-finals, in Birmingham on Thursday.

But Hassan Raza was defeated by Duncan Lee of Malaysia 9-11, 15-17, 6-11 and Farhan Hashmi was beaten by M Amir of Malaysia 13-15, 5-11, 9-11.

In the second round, Asadullah Khan had lost to Duncan Lee 4-11, 3-11, 6-11, Syed Hasnain was beaten by Karim Abelalim of Egypt 6-11, 2-11, 5-11, and Hamza Sharif was defeated by M Amir 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 5-11.

In the third round of under-15, Noor Zaman defeated Abdullah Mohammad of Egypt 12-10, 6-11, 11-9, 11-6 and Humza Khan beat Jat Tse of Hong Kong 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

In the second round, Ashab Irfan had been overpowered by Omar Azzam of Egypt 6-11, 11-4, 11-7, 6-11, 7-11 and Azlan Khawar was beaten by Jia Rong of Malaysia 1-11, 3-11, 3-11.

In the second round of under-19 category, Naveed Rehman was defeated by Aly Eltokhy of Egypt 8-11, 11-6, 4-11, 9-11 but Abbas Zeb won against William Ezratty of the US 11-2, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4.

In girls under-17 second round, Amna Fayyaz lost to Yee Xin Ying of Malaysia 4-11, 1-11, 2-11.