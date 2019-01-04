KCCI invited to participate in global conference

KARACHI: Houston Karachi Sister Cities Association (HKSCA) has invited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to participate in the international mayors’ conference scheduled in July in Houston, a statement said on Thursday.

A delegation of HKSCA, led by its President Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, visited the KCCI and presented the invitation to KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda, it added.

Makda assured to look into the possibility of sending a KCCI delegation to Houston to not only participate in the mayors’ conference, but also to explore more avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation by holding maximum number of business-to-business meetings with their counterparts there.

Sheikh also said that for the very first time, the mayor of Houston will visit Karachi this year to sign numerous agreements on cooperation in public welfare works, environment, health and provision of fire-extinguishing equipment.

“Houston-Karachi port agreement will also be signed during the mayor’s visit,” he added.

The Houston-Karachi Sister Cities Association will grant scholarships to the students of Karachi to study in America and an agreement under student exchange programme will also be signed between the Institute of

Business Administration (IBA) and University of St Thomas, while another agreement will also be signed with the University of Karachi for renovation of its Mass Communication Department, he added.

Karachi and Houston have many things in common, and this would pave the way for promotion of bilateral trade, Sheikh said, adding that Houston has sister cities agreements with 18 cities around the world, including Karachi, whereas not a single sister city agreement has been signed with any city in India, signifying the importance of Karachi for Houston.

Referring to the KCCI’s My Karachi Exhibition, he advised to stage the international version of the exhibition in Houston, as well in the future with a view to highlight what Pakistan is capable of offering, while there was a need to exchange more trade delegations between the two cities.

Earlier, Makda stressed the need to further strengthen the existing relations between the business communities of Karachi and Houston.