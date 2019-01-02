Task Force on Sports meets tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: As an important meeting of the Task Force on Sports has been convened for Thursday in Islamabad, the future of the national game hockey and its expected financial alliance with the cash-rich cricket would come under consideration.

A Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official who had been busy briefing the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) high-ups in recent days confirmed that government was considering backing and supporting the game of hockey through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The government is seriously considering the option of supporting and backing the national game hockey through cricket.

The idea was discussed during last week when I was busy briefing the IPC high ups on different matters confronting the game of hockey these days,” the PSB official said.

Peshawar Zalmi has recently struck a deal with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) till 2020 promising to support and back the game financially. Though no final figures were revealed of this financial deal, The News has learnt that the Zalmi owned by Javed Afridi promised Rs 25 million per year for the PHF. Apparently, the amount is enough but the game of hockey needs much more than this. With the start of Pro Hockey League at the end of January around the world the decision by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to keep top 20 international teams on the move throughout the year has increase the cost of travelling. Since teams are reluctant to come to Pakistan for home and away series, Pakistan hockey team will have to travel abroad all the time in coming months to play their home and away matches of Pro League.

If case the proposal matures, it would be easier for the hockey federation to not only keep on engaging team in Pro League matches but cater the needs of professional players also.

According to estimate, the PHF would be needing around Rs 200 to 300 million per year to run the game domestically and internationally. Zalmi’s contract alone would not solve the problem. “That is why the government has decided to look for fresh options to settle the financial problems confronting the game of hockey once and for an all. Government believes that if the game of hockey has to take a solid footing in the country, the investment is must.”

“Though the idea is at initial stages, chances are that for permanent financial solution, the PCB would be asked to support and back the game,” the PSB official said.

For the purpose, there is a dire need to give the proposal a constitutional cover. “The meeting on Tuesday which will also be participated by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani will discuss this possibility. If the government headed by none other than a former cricket legend Imran Khan decides to go ahead with the proposal, the constitutional cover would be must. Both PHF and PCB constitutions will have to be amended to see the proposal getting through.”

The other option available is to associate the game of hockey with any multinational like Banks, Sui Southern or Northern. That option is also expected to be considered in coming days.