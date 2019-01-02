AIOU reschedules postponed exams

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the dates of the exams of the academic programs, which were earlier postponed due to different reasons.

The exams earlier scheduled for 31st October, 1st, 2nd and 29th November, 2018 will now be held between January 8 to 11, a press release said on Friday.

According to the announcement by the Controller Exams, there will be no change in timing and exams centres. Roll number slips issued earlier will be accepted for participation in the exams.

The University is making all possible efforts facilitating the students in the examination’s process. The students are welcomed to get any relevant information about the exams from the help-line number 051-111-112-468, the announcement added.