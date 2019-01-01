close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
AFP
January 1, 2019

Burkina Faso declares emergency

World

AFP
January 1, 2019

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso is declaring a state of emergency in provinces grappling with jihadist violence, Communications Minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said on Monday. “The president has decided to declare a state of emergency in certain provinces of Burkina Faso. He has also given instructions for specific security measures across the country,” Dandjinou said after a cabinet meeting that followed a deadly attack on police.

