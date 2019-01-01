close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
AFP
January 1, 2019

Vatican spokesman, his deputy resign

World

AFP
January 1, 2019

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican on Monday announced the resignations of its spokesman and his deputy, without giving any explanation. Pope Francis “has accepted the resignation of the director and deputy director of the press office of the Vatican, Greg Burke and Paloma Garcia Ovejero, and named Alessandro Gisotti as acting director,” it said in a statement. American Burke, a member of the ultra-conservative and influential Opus Dei movement, was appointed in July 2016 after having been deputy spokesman. In a series of tweets, Burke confirmed that he and Garcia Ovejero would step down on January 1. “At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it’s best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team,” Burke wrote Monday. He said his “experience had been fascinating, to say the least”. The 59-year-old had previously worked as a journalist in Rome for the weekly National Catholic Reporter, for Time magazine and for the US television network Fox News.

