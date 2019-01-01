Two killed in Philippines bombing

COTABATO: Two people were killed and around 35 others wounded Monday after a bomb went off outside a shopping mall in the southern Philippine city of Cotabato, police said. The explosion prompted officers to search the mall, leading to the discovery of another suspected bomb which they destroyed, said local police spokesman Chief Inspector Rowell Zafra. A female street vendor and one man were killed, while many of the wounded were shoppers buying goods for traditional New Year festivities. Three of the wounded were in critical condition, officials said. Scattered debris including items sold for New Year celebrations such as horns made from cardboard and plastic, gifts and a bloody slipper lay at the mall’s entrance where the bombing took place. Windows of surrounding buildings were shattered by the blast, eyewitnesses said. Investigators could not immediately say what kind of bomb was used or name any suspects. However local army commander Major General Cirilito Sobejana told ABS-CBN television that an individual was seen carrying a box which he left in front of the mall.