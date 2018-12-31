Players must grasp opportunity to progress: Jansher

ISLAMABAD: Former world and British Open champion Jansher Khan stresses on top professionals and juniors to rise up to the challenge confronting Pakistan squash by making all-out efforts to excel in 2019.

Talking to ‘The News’ former champion, who ruled the world in late eighties and early nineties, said he was not happy with the performance of top Pakistani players’ 2018 performance in every category at world level.

“Rise up to the challenge confronting Pakistan squash. Put in the efforts that are required to distinguish an ordinary professional from the one who wants to conquer the world. Unless and until you do that you are not eligible for any financial backing or support from the federation.”

Jansher was unhappy on top professional and juniors’ performance in the year 2018. “I am sorry but it is reality that leading players have failed to cash in on the opportunity coming their way during the year 2018. There were more tournaments than ever before. Better opportunities and stage was provided by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF). I am surprised that not a single player realised the urgency of matter.”

The former champion said that it seemed that these players’ only aim was to mint money and financial support from federation. “This way you cannot progress. Leave your bad habits if you want to excel at world level. Going to bed as late as 2am and then getting up late would take these professionals nowhere. We used to go to bed at 9pm in an effort to rise up at 5am. That is the proper time for a professional player to start his day. Unless and until you work extra hard on your fitness you cannot excel and beat the best.”

He also suggested that federation should think in terms of organizing longer camps and coaches association with players. “Mere two months camps and training good coaches is not enough. We have to put top players under consistent training.”

The former squash wizard hailed the special role played by Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan for taking bold initiative to help organise record number of international tournaments in Pakistan in 2018. “Now when the country is in the hands of none other than a sports legend Imran Khan, I hope and pray for bright sports future.”