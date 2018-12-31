LTC training session

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) organised an awareness training session with the cooperation of its Turkish private transport operator platform for drivers, fare collectors, route keepers and related staff recently. According to a press release, the training programme was aimed to improve services and operations of high occupancy public service buses in the city.
