Listen to the doctor

Self-medication is widely practised in developing countries. Medical experts fear that OTC drugs allow people to ignore serious symptoms until it is too late. Self-medication means taking medicines without a doctor’s prescription. The practice is quite common in our society.

It is alarming that half a million people die annually in the country because of medication errors. Wrong medicines or their overdose leave adverse effects on people and put their lives in grave danger. Pakistan needs to address these problems at once in an efficient manner.

Tanvir Aslam

Islamabad