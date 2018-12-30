PAEC scientist Dr Masud Ahmad passes away

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Masud Ahmad, former Member Science in Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and Member, Chairman Advisory Council died on Saturday.

According to a press statement issued by PAEC, chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise and termed it a great loss to PAEC and his family.

The statement said the nation especially scientific community in Pakistan is deeply saddened by the death of Dr Masud Ahmad, HI, who was an outstanding and illustrious scientist of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Dr. Masud Ahmad was well rated in the area of Theoretical Physics. He held great respect and admiration for his work in the service of Pakistan. In recognition of his significant contribution in the country's nuclear programme, he was conferred upon Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan.

He was 74 and left behind three daughters and a widow. His Namaz-e-Janaza and funeral will be held in H-11 graveyard, Islamabad on Monday, December 31 at 2:00pm.