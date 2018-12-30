close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

It’s a jungle out there

Newspost

December 30, 2018

Urban sprawl refers to the expansion of poorly planned and auto dependant development which spreads out over a large amount of land, creating large distances between residential and commercial uses. Besides having some benefits, like creating local economic growth, urban sprawl has many negative consequences like traffic jams, air and water pollution, and reduction in farmland and

green areas.

It also results in an unabated increase in concrete structures causing waste of rainwater, increased car dependency and extinction of many species of birds and animals. In this regard, it won’t be wrong to say that all disadvantages should be considered by the authorities before passing any development plan.

Shahzaib Khalid

Lahorer

