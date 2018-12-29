Inter-Club Golf begins today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Golf Association (FGA) Inter-Club Championship 2018 will start at the PAF Course from today (Saturday).

Wing Commander (r) I N Khokhar, Honorary Secretary FEGA, said that it is a two-day event and golf clubs of Federal Areas are participating in the championship.

Every team consists of two professionals, two junior professionals, four amateurs, two ladies, two girls, two boys and two senior amateurs. Total of 16-member teams from each golf club would be competing for the top honour.