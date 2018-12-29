close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Inter-Club Golf begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Golf Association (FGA) Inter-Club Championship 2018 will start at the PAF Course from today (Saturday).

Wing Commander (r) I N Khokhar, Honorary Secretary FEGA, said that it is a two-day event and golf clubs of Federal Areas are participating in the championship.

Every team consists of two professionals, two junior professionals, four amateurs, two ladies, two girls, two boys and two senior amateurs. Total of 16-member teams from each golf club would be competing for the top honour.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports