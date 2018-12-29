close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

SIMS convocation today

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

LAHORE: The fourth convocation of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) will be held on December on Saturday, (today) at 9.00am at Alhamra Hall I on The Mall. Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar will be the chief guest of the convocation. SIMS Principal Prof Mahmud Ayaz, who would preside over the event, said 191 students would be awarded degrees in the convocation while position holders will be awarded gold medals on the occasion. He said that SIMS was going to complete its fourth session. A full-dress rehearsal was held at SIMS on Friday.

