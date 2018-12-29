close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 29, 2018

ICT seals three outlets for LPG decanting

National

December 29, 2018

Islamabad: The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under its ongoing drive against decanting of LPG Friday sealed three outlets posing serious threats to human lives and public property. According to a spokesman of ICT, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Potohar Mehreen Baloch raided and sealed three LPG decanting shops including Talha Gas agency and Kundi Gas agency.

Besides, she issued warning to another LPG outlet over selling the commodity in violation of prices notified by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Meanwhile, DC Hamza Shafqaat said illegal manufacturing and decanting of cylinders would not be allowed, and passed orders to all assistant commissioners to launch an effective crackdown against black-marketers selling LPG on exorbitant rates. Owing to low gas pressure in winter, people have turned to alternative sources.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan