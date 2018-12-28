Lahore races: Waritis bags Christmas Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Waritis was the champion of the day after it won the Christmas Cup with a clear margin here at the Lahore Race Club on Thursday. In other races which were for Yasoob Plate, Ramak Queen, Saray Norang, Town Girl, Abdullah Princess, Kastoori, Khan Jan and Mozrat won their respective races.
Results: First race: Winner Ramak Queen, second Green One and third Royle Performer
Second race: Winner Saray Norang, second Khan Jee and third Afzaal Choice
Third race: Winner Town Girl, second Gondal Prince and third Big Faith
Fourth race: Christmas Cup winner Waritis, second Dream Secret and third Maduri Dixit.
Fifth race: Winner Abdullah Princess, second Timbo and third Nadan.
Sixth race: Winner Kastoori, second Mighty Punkit and third The Punjabi Style
Seventh race: winner Khan Jan, second Shota Sain and third Punjabi Rawaj
Eighth race: Winner Mozrat, second Babbu Prince and third Dance of Life.
LAHORE: Waritis was the champion of the day after it won the Christmas Cup with a clear margin here at the Lahore Race Club on Thursday. In other races which were for Yasoob Plate, Ramak Queen, Saray Norang, Town Girl, Abdullah Princess, Kastoori, Khan Jan and Mozrat won their respective races.
Results: First race: Winner Ramak Queen, second Green One and third Royle Performer
Second race: Winner Saray Norang, second Khan Jee and third Afzaal Choice
Third race: Winner Town Girl, second Gondal Prince and third Big Faith
Fourth race: Christmas Cup winner Waritis, second Dream Secret and third Maduri Dixit.
Fifth race: Winner Abdullah Princess, second Timbo and third Nadan.
Sixth race: Winner Kastoori, second Mighty Punkit and third The Punjabi Style
Seventh race: winner Khan Jan, second Shota Sain and third Punjabi Rawaj
Eighth race: Winner Mozrat, second Babbu Prince and third Dance of Life.