DG PHOTA’s appointment challenged CJP resolves case in his chamber

LAHORE: Prof Dr Amir Aziz, a known orthopaedic surgeon, entangled in a heated debate with Dr Faisal Masood during a hearing of the case relating to latter’s appointment as director general of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA).

However, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar brokered reconciliation between two doctors after they were called to his chamber. Dr Amir Aziz had challenged the appointment of Dr Faisal Masood.

Earlier during the hearing in open court, the chief justice reprimanded Dr Aziz for challenging the appointment of Dr Masood in the Lahore High Court in violation of SC’s directions. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan joined the chief justice on a three-member bench.

“Your petition in the LHC is amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court,” the chief justice told Dr Aziz and reminded him that he could be sent to jail for his act. “I am ready to go to jail,” responded Dr Aziz. The chief justice rebuked the doctor for bringing his political differences to the court.

“You have been opposing Dr Faisal Masood since he gave an adverse report after inspecting your hospital,” the chief justice pointed out to Dr Aziz.

Objecting to the proceedings by the chief justice, Dr Aziz said Dr Faisal Masood was being represented before the high court by law firm of Barrister Bilal Ahmad, nephew of the chief justice. However, Dr Masood denied this.

Later, advocate Nasir Qureshi appeared on behalf of Dr Aziz and raised the same objection and also presented copy of an order of the high court which showed attendance of Barrister Bilal Ahmad on behalf of Dr Masood.

At this, the chief justice said he would not sit on the bench and his two brother judges would decide the matter after a short break. Later, both sides were summoned in the chamber where the dispute was resolved.