Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Valuables taken away

National

LAHORE: Robbers continued their looting spree in the city Wednesday and deprived citizens of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees. They made off with valuables worth Rs470,000 from the house of Usman in Johar Town, valuables worth Rs3 lakh from the house of Aslam in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, valuables worth Rs290,000 from the family of Sultan in Shafiqabad, valuables worth Rs412,000 from the family of Shakeel in Raiwind City, valuable worth Rs125,000 from the family of Wasim in Hadyara and valuables worth Rs53,000 from the family of Sohail in Kot Lakhpat. Two cars were stolen from Gulshan-e-Ravi and Manawan while three motorcycles were taken away from Masti Gate, Iqbal Town and Ghalib Market.

