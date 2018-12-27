Mind your language

In our country, politicians do not think before using abusive language for rival parties. Every day, we see members of one party calling their rivals thief and corrupt. The entire world listens to what politicians are saying about one another. By using harsh words for one another, politicians hurt the country’s image.

A good leader ought to focus on the work for which he/she was elected. Pakistan has a competent authority, NAB, to deal with corruption-related matters. Instead of conducting a whole show on TV, politicians should file a complaint with NAB and let the authorities do their job. Ordinary people are suffering because of rising unemployment and unbridled inflation. But our leaders are busy in settling personal scores. All political parties must focus on their work.

Touseef Fatima

Islamabad