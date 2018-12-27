Three of a gang caught while escaping after robbing house

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police on Wednesday foiled a robbery by arresting three suspects, including a woman, and recovered the looted valuables from them.

Police said they received information in the morning that six robbers had barged into a house in Block-3 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, following which police mobiles were despatched to the spot and the officials cordoned off the area.

An official said the suspects were escaping when they saw the police and opened fire on them. The law enforcers retaliated and after an exchange of fire, arrested three of the suspects, including a woman, while three others fled under the cover of fire, added the official.

Police said the suspects were identified as Asif, Nadeem and housemaid Mumtaz, adding that they also confiscated two TT pistols, Rs600,000 in cash, jewellery worth millions of rupees and mobile phones from the suspects, as well as impounded their three motorcycles.

During the initial investigation, the police learnt that Mumtaz worked at the house where the robbery was committed and had opened the gate for her accomplices in the morning.

Fifteen arrested

During their targeted operations, the Sindh Rangers arrested 15 suspects, including robbers and other criminals, said a spokesman for the paramilitary force.

The spokesman said the soldiers conducted targeted operations in Madina Colony, Baldia Town, Malir City, Shah Faisal Colony, Khokhrapar, Awami Colony and Landhi.

He said they arrested 13 suspects from those areas, adding that the suspects were identified as Badshah Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Miraj Wichani, Ali Raza, Pervez Iqbal, Mohammad Ilyas, Shahid, Abdul Haseeb, Mohammad Babar, Jibran Ali, Mohammad Zubair, Usama Ahmed and Kawish. The spokesman said they were involved in street crime and armed robberies.

He said they also carried out a raid in Gabol Town, from where they arrested two suspects identified as Ilahi Bux and Jibran, who were involved in operating a drug den out of their respective areas.

The spokesman said the Rangers soldiers confiscated weapons, looted items and narcotics from the suspects and handed them over to the police for further legal action.