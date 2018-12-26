Queen warns of 'tribalism' in Christmas address

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II warned of religious "tribalism" in a Christmas message on Tuesday delivered against a backdrop of Britain bickering over its impending exit from the EU.
The tone of the 92-year-old monarch's annual TV appearances reflected a sombre mood sweeping the island nation as it ponders the perils of leaving the European project after 46 years in March.
British royalty traditionally steer well clear of politics -- a unifying position that puts them above the daily fray of Westminster and Downing Street. But the queen came close to breaking that mould on several occasions during a five-minute appearance recorded earlier this month and played simultaneously on Britain's main TV stations.
"Some cultures believe a long life brings wisdom. I'd like to think so. Perhaps part of that wisdom is to recognise some of life´s baffling paradoxes, such as the way human beings have a huge propensity for good, and yet a capacity for evil," the queen said while seated in front of a fireplace and Christmas tree.
"Even the power of faith, which frequently inspires great generosity and self-sacrifice, can fall victim to tribalism," the queen said. The queen's address crowns a stormy month that saw Prime Minister Theresa May survive a leadership challenge staged by her party´s most hardened opponents of Brussels. May's entire strategy for a negotiated exit from the European Union is in danger of falling apart at the finish line.
