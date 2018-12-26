close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Gang of bike-snatchers busted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

NOWSHERA: The police here on Tuesday claimed to have busted a five-member inter-district gang of motorcycle snatchers.

Speaking at a press conference here, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said the police also recovered five stolen motorcycles on the basis of information provided by the accused. He said the police took action after receiving public complaints about the increasing number of theft incidents.

The official identified the arrested accused as Waqas, Wajid, Junaid, Faisal and Owais, all belonging to Nowshera district. The official said the accused had confessed to have lifted several motorcycles.

