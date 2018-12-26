close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Police Inter-Range Sports begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

LAHORE: Police Inter-Range Sports Tournament will be held from December 26 to 30, 2018 at District Police Line Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore.

According to Director Police Sports Board Additional IG Tariq Maqsood Yaseen competitions will be held in wrestling, boxing, judo, ju jitsu and taekwondo Opening ceremony guest will be PSP Miss Ayesha Butt, ASP Sports Officer Lahore Police Headquarter police line Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore and closing ceremony chief guest will be M Waqas Nazir, PSP PPM, Dy. Inspector General of Police, Operations, Lahore, Tasleem Shuja, National Manager VTI, Qainat Bashir (National Manager Safety) and Sultan Ahmad (vice president Anjuman Tajran Jail Road Lahore. The Organizing Committee includes President Sayed Karrar Shah SP head quarter police line Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore and organizing committee Farhat Abbas, Hafiz Majid, M Akhtar, Aqeel Javed, Sports manager Lahore Police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports