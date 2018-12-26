Police Inter-Range Sports begins today

LAHORE: Police Inter-Range Sports Tournament will be held from December 26 to 30, 2018 at District Police Line Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore.

According to Director Police Sports Board Additional IG Tariq Maqsood Yaseen competitions will be held in wrestling, boxing, judo, ju jitsu and taekwondo Opening ceremony guest will be PSP Miss Ayesha Butt, ASP Sports Officer Lahore Police Headquarter police line Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore and closing ceremony chief guest will be M Waqas Nazir, PSP PPM, Dy. Inspector General of Police, Operations, Lahore, Tasleem Shuja, National Manager VTI, Qainat Bashir (National Manager Safety) and Sultan Ahmad (vice president Anjuman Tajran Jail Road Lahore. The Organizing Committee includes President Sayed Karrar Shah SP head quarter police line Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore and organizing committee Farhat Abbas, Hafiz Majid, M Akhtar, Aqeel Javed, Sports manager Lahore Police.