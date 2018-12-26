Baloch for implementing vision of Quaid, Iqbal

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that it is the collective responsibility of the nation to run Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Talking to journalists, the JI leader said freedom was an invaluable gift of the nature which the nation had won through the foresight, wisdom and untiring efforts of the Father of the Nation.

He said Quaid-e-Azam had stuck to his golden principles throughout his life and set the highest example of human values. It was because of his qualities that the nation and the Muslims of the subcontinent had given him the high title of Quaid-e Azam.

Liaqat Baloch said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a right to appeal against his conviction. He demanded the government take action against the 436 people named in the Panama Leaks.