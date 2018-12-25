Construction of 14 roads ordered

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for constructing 14 inter-district roads in the current fiscal year and following build, operate and transfer and public private partnership models in this regard.

Chairing a meeting, the minister directed that practical steps for the infrastructure development be taken and far-flung areas be given priority in this regard. He asked for ensuring international standard of construction in which 24-ft concrete belt be left on the both sides of these two way roads in 14 districts of Punjab. He said maximum trees should also be planted along with greenbelts of these roads so that clean and green programme could also be followed. He directed the Secretary Communication & Works to take immediate steps in this regard and start tendering work of these inter-district roads. He said in the past these districts were neglected due to unknown reasons and the masses over there are facing big trouble on daily basis so keeping in view the complaints and feedback from the elected representatives these roads have been given priority in the annual development program 2018-19.

In the meeting the inter-district roads were finalised for Sargodha, Chiniot, Vehari, Chakwal, Jhang, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Faisalabad and Khushab while in Kabirwala, Burewala, Depalpur and Samundri Tehsils new roads will also be constructed. Similarly, construction of interchanges among these districts would also be included in the projects.

He said in every financial year at least 10 districts should be included for the construction of new roads so that people of far-reaching areas could also be benefitted with the better communication facilities. He said the government would ensure equal developmental opportunities for the masses of Punjab and maximum funds would be allocated in this regard. Secretary Communication & Works briefed the meeting and said practical steps would be taken soon for the construction of these 14 inter-district roads and maximum work would be completed in the current year.

prisoners: Around 3,138 prisoners from Lahore and 67 under-trail prisoners from other district were presented in various courts by the Police Judicial Wing.

Karar Hussain said 15 policemen donated blood to patients of Intensive Care Unit (ICU), adding a training course ‘better service delivery and attitude change course’ was also held to bring improvement in behaviour and working of policemen in which trained psychologists and analysts conducted various lectures for behaviour modification. Around 120 policemen, including duty officers, potential duty officers and others, from investigation and operations wing attended the course.