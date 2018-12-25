Qureshi meets Afghan president, counterpart

KABUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday, according to Geo News report. A one-on-one meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Qureshi is in Kabul on the first leg of his four-nation visit as part of the government's policy of outreach in the neighbourhood.

After key meetings in Kabul, the foreign minister departed for Tehran where he is scheduled to meet top Iranian leadership. The foreign minister will also visit China and Russia and return to the country on Dec 26.

Earlier today, the foreign minister held delegation-level talks with his counterpart FM Salahuddin Rabbani. During the talks "issues of mutual interest, progress on Afghan peace and reconciliation process and economic and trade issues between the two countries were discussed."

Both foreign ministers agreed to promote two-way political, trade and cultural relations. Rabbani also apprised Qureshi of the positive developments in the Afghan peace process. Qureshi underscored the importance to increase contacts for durable peace and stability in the region. "Pakistan has always stood for peace and security in Afghanistan," he said.

Meanwhile, the Afghan foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's efforts for bringing peace in his country. Speaking to the media before his departure, the foreign minister said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region. "The aim of my visit is to take the friendly countries into confidence on recent developments in the region," he said. "We should understand each other's problems and sit together to find a solution to them," FM Qureshi. The foreign minister said, "All regional forces would have to take joint responsibility for the sake of lasting peace and development in the region." A press release issued by the Foreign Office ahead of the foreign minister's departure stated that he will discuss Pakistan's bilateral relations with senior leadership of the four countries, to strengthen cooperation in various areas. Implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is eager to strengthen ties with neighbours and regional partners.