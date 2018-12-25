Rupee firm

The rupee closed nearly flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee ended at 138.93/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.94.

However, the currency strengthened in the open market dealings due to slowdown in the dollar demand. The rupee rose 90 paisas to 139.20 against the greenback. Dealers said the currency remained range-bound, amid lacklustre trading activity. Traders held their present positions due to the lack of triggers in the market, a dealer said.