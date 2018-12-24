Ali Zaidi shares property tax bills of Zardari’s alleged NY apartment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday tweeted the property tax bills of a New York apartment allegedly owned by the Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a reference with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Zardari for hiding the property in his nomination papers. The petition submitted by PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman and Firdous Shamim Naqvi moved the ECP Sindh to take notice of the matter and disqualify Zardari as member of the National Assembly. The provincial election commissioner maintained that only the ECP Islamabad could take action over it.

The property documents tweeted by Zaidi mention address of the apartment as: 524 East 72 street, Apt 37F, NY, NY Manhattan 10021. Zaidi tagged Zaman in the tweet, and said: "@khurram2004 more info for your petition."