‘People have rejected fake govt with stolen mandate’

MUZAFFARGARH: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that people have rejected the fake government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which reached the power corridors with a stolen mandate.

Addressing the participants in Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat million march at Jhang Road here on Sunday, he said people were being promised employment, stable economy and housing units for the poor people by the PTI for the last 10 years, but in just three months, it pushed dollar to Rs145 in the country. He said the ruler could steal people’s mandate but they could not stop them from attending rallies of their parties. He alleged that the fake government had decided to do away with ideological identity of the country. However, he added, the people had rejected the Western and Jewish agenda of the fake rulers.

The Maulana said Aasia Bibi was exonerated of blasphemy charges due to pressure. He condemned the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labaik activists and expressed solidarity with them. Maulana Fazl said the Punjab government had decided that now the non-Muslims would also study Islmiat in schools. He warned of offering still resistance if it was done so. He said people were being fooled in the name of state of Madina. He asked if it was the elements of the state of Madina to open 100 new cinema house, and allow exhibition of Indian movies there. He also announced Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat million march in DI Khan on January 27.