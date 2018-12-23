No issue of majority or minority in country, says Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that no issue of the majority or minority exists in Pakistan as both have living in an atmosphere of complete harmony for many decades. The Christian community took active part in the creation of Pakistan and later in its development displaying their patriotism, he said while speaking at a gift-distribution ceremony for the Christian community organised by Al-Khidmat Foundation on Saturday.

The JI leader emphasised that the country’s problems could be solved only with unity and mutual understanding between the Muslims and other communities.

Christian leader Zahid Anwar condemned the recent US administration report that minorities in Pakistan were not free to practise their religion. He said minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete freedom to practice their religion. Liaqat Baloch said for the first time in the country’s history, the PTI government had talked of mid-term elections after only 110 days of taking over. He said it showed the problems of the people were increasing and the government was unable to solve them. He said no single leader could bring about any desired change to the country’s system but an honest and competent team was needed for the purpose. He claimed that JI was the only party in the country fit for this job.