Shakib helps BD level series against Windies

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in their second Twenty20 International here Thursday.

Shakib finished with 5-20, helping Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 175 runs and draw the series level after the hosts made 211-4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Rovman Powell hit 50 off 34 balls but succumbed to pressure as West Indies folded their innings in 19.2 overs.

Opener Liton Das struck 60 off 34 balls while Mahmudullah Riyad (43 not out), Shakib (42 not out) and Soumya Sarkar (32) chipped in with useful cameos as Bangladesh posted their highest ever score in a Twenty20 International on home soil.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell finished with 2-38 as the most successful West Indies bowler.

Soumya Sarkar provided solid support as Bangladesh consolidated on exiting the powerplay, before a 16-run 10th over signalled a change in intent. Keemo Paul was the unlucky bowler, though he didn’t help himself, bowling two full tosses, each of which were punished, before dropping short and being pulled.

Neither batsman lasted much longer, with both falling in the same Sheldon Cottrell over. Sarkar was victim of an extraordinary catch by Windies captain Brathwaite, who leaped and parried a firm shot at extra cover, before turning and diving to take the rebound, and Das fell four balls later, bowled attempting to cut a delivery that was too straight.

When Mushfiqur Rahim fell in the next over, holing out off Thomas to deep midwicket, it appeared the tourists were reining things back in, but Shakib and Mahmudullah ensured Bangladesh received a big finish.

Mahmudullah’s first three balls, each of which were hit for four, snatched back momentum, and when the pair plundered 55 runs off overs 16-18 to leave Bangladesh 195-4, their highest-ever total — 215-5 set against Sri Lanka in March — was under threat. The third and final match of the series will be held at the same venue tomorrow (Saturday).

Score Board

TOSS: WEST INDIES

BANGLADESH INNINGS

Tamim c Cottrell b Allen 15

Liton Das b Cottrell 60

Sarkar c Brathwaite b Cottrell 32

Shakib not out 42

Mushfiqur c Allen b Thomas 1

Mahmudullah not out 43

Extras (LB-4, W-12, NB-2) 18

Total (4 wickets; 20 overs) 211

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-110, 3-113, 4-120.

BOWLING: Cottrell 4-0-38-2 (nb1), Thomas 4-0-43-1 (nb1), Brathwaite 4-0-43-0 (w5), Allen 4-0-29-1 (w2), Paul 4-0-54-0 (w5).

WEST INDIES INNINGS

Lewis c Liton b Hider 1

Hope c Liton b Mehidy 36

Pooran c Tamim b Shakib 14

Hetmyer c Saifuddin b Shakib 19

Powell c Tamim b Mustafizur 50

Bravo c Mustafizur b Shakib 2

Brathwaite st Rahim b Shakib 7

Fabian Allen b Shakib 0

Paul c Ariful b Mustafizur 29

Cottrell not out 3

Thomas b Mahmudullah 0

Extras (LB-6, W-8) 14

Total (all out; 19.2 overs) 175

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-59, 3-62, 4-98, 5-101, 6-118, 7-138, 8-150, 9-173, 10-175.

BOWLING: Hider 4-0-33-1 (w1), Saifuddin 4-0-42-0, Mustafizur 4-0-50-2 (w6), Shakib 4-0-20-5 (w1), Mehidy 3-0-23-1. Mahmudullah 0.2-0-1-1.