Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

12 stalls sealed at Lahore Railway Station

National

LAHORE: The railways authorities have sealed 12 vending stalls at Lahore Railway Station for fleecing passengers and violating the agreement. There were also complaints of the sale of substandard items and banned betel nuts while some of the stalls had also covered more space than originally allotted to them under the agreement. Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Christmas was held at the office of the Lahore railway divisional superintendent. Divisional Superintendent Sufyan Sarfraz, Christian staff and other officials participated in the event.

