‘Children be made aware of social norms’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has stressed the need to give children awareness of their culture and social norms along with bookish knowledge. He was addressing a seminar here on Thursday on “Claiming Rights-Protecting Children from Abuse” organised by Social Welfare & Bait ul Mall Department in collaboration with Unicef. The minister said: “If we want to make our children protected then we will have to bring changes in houses and every person of a family will have to perform his/her due duty. Unfortunately, our society is divided into sections.”
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has stressed the need to give children awareness of their culture and social norms along with bookish knowledge. He was addressing a seminar here on Thursday on “Claiming Rights-Protecting Children from Abuse” organised by Social Welfare & Bait ul Mall Department in collaboration with Unicef. The minister said: “If we want to make our children protected then we will have to bring changes in houses and every person of a family will have to perform his/her due duty. Unfortunately, our society is divided into sections.”