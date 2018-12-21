‘Children be made aware of social norms’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has stressed the need to give children awareness of their culture and social norms along with bookish knowledge. He was addressing a seminar here on Thursday on “Claiming Rights-Protecting Children from Abuse” organised by Social Welfare & Bait ul Mall Department in collaboration with Unicef. The minister said: “If we want to make our children protected then we will have to bring changes in houses and every person of a family will have to perform his/her due duty. Unfortunately, our society is divided into sections.”