Signal-free corridors

The previous PML-N-led Punjab government initiated the signal free corridor project and claimed that the project will help save commuters’ time. Since there were no traffic signals, the provincial government built overhead crossing bridges for pedestrians. But the design of these pedestrian bridges was not well-though-out.

Senior citizens and people who have physical disability cannot use the bridge and have to cross the road. Also, there are a few zones where neither underpass nor overhead is built for pedestrians. The current provincial government should take some radical steps to facilitate pedestrians.

Ar Afnan Ahmed

Lahore