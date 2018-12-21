close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 21, 2018

Signal-free corridors

Newspost

December 21, 2018

The previous PML-N-led Punjab government initiated the signal free corridor project and claimed that the project will help save commuters’ time. Since there were no traffic signals, the provincial government built overhead crossing bridges for pedestrians. But the design of these pedestrian bridges was not well-though-out.

Senior citizens and people who have physical disability cannot use the bridge and have to cross the road. Also, there are a few zones where neither underpass nor overhead is built for pedestrians. The current provincial government should take some radical steps to facilitate pedestrians.

Ar Afnan Ahmed

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost