KU awards 30 PhD, 23 MPhil degrees

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of Karachi University (KU) on Wednesday awarded 30 PhD and 23 MPhil degrees in various disciplines.

According to the KU spokesman, the BASR recently held its meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan. In the meeting, the varsity’s high-ups decided to confer degrees on successful candidates.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Safia Abidi of the pharmacognosy, Nain Tara of microbiology, Sarah Anjum from business administration, Dr Sumera Gul of molecular medicine, Shahnaz from education, Muhammad Faraz Anwar in biochemistry.

The other PhD recipients are Beena Hassan, Sarah Hasan, Asmat Saleem, Zaib-un-Nisa and Hina Jabeen, Salman Sarwat, Syed Shoeb Ahmed, Muhammad Hamza, Syed Imran Ali, Faaiza Qazi, Shaista Hamid, Farrukh Rafiq Ahmed, Salma Nawaz, Saima, Tanveer Ahmed Siddiqui, Saba Naz, Naeem Ashraf Umair Rais Uddin, Faiz Rasool, Anila Mukhtar, Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Mehnaz Ahmed and Uzair Nisar.

MPhil degrees were awarded to Adil Shakil Ahmed of the marine science, Nimra Mazhar of pharmacognosy, Saira Nasim and Sundas Iqbal in marine biology, Muhammad Shoaib of pharmaceutical chemistry, Sheeba Rizvi, Marium Nasir of chemistry, Asad Iqbal from space and planetary astrophysics, Sani-e-Zehra Zaidi, Saleema Mehboob Ali, Durriya Naeem Khan and Urooj Nazn in molecular medicine, Aijaz Bashir, Riaz and Omer Rafiq of Islamic learning, Shumaila Hashim from applied economics, Moona Baig of pharmacology, Iqra Sarfraz in clinical psychology, Maria Qureshi and Sohail Javed from applied economics, Bushra Shahzad of public administration, Mubarak Hussain Zeeshan in microbiology and Madiha Arif from pharmaceutical chemistry.