First phase of zoo renovation likely to be completed by June next year

The Sindh government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are on the same page for the cause of providing high quality recreational facilities to the people of the city.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar stated this on Wednesday while talking to media persons during their joint visit to the Karachi Zoological Garden to review the uplift and renovation work at the zoo.

The minister and the mayor agreed to develop the existing recreational spots in the city on a par with the international standards. It should be welcomed that the provincial and city governments were working together to provide better amenity facilities in the city, they said.

Ghani said the Sindh government had provided a sum of Rs200 million to develop and renovate the Karachi Zoo and make it a world-class recreational place. He vowed that the provincial government would provide more finances for the zoo renovation in case the already-released amount was not enough.

The local government minister maintained that the first phase of the zoo renovation project was likely to be completed by June 2019. Explaining the project, he said it included the construction of boundary walls, washrooms, underground and overhead tanks for water storage and new enclosures for animals along with ensuring a natural environment for them.

Once the necessary constructions were completed to upgrade the zoo in line with the international standards, trained guides would be appointed to facilitate the visitors, Ghani said, adding that the cost of the project was likely to increase as its scope had been expanded.

Responding to a question related to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, the local government minister said people who had been affected by the drive in the city would be rehabilitated at such places from where they would not be expelled by anyone in the future.

The mayor appreciated the local government minister for all the assistance he provided in implementing the zoo project and his assurance of financial support in case the project’s cost was increased.

Akhtar said he had directed the officials concerned of the zoo to remove all hindrances that were there in the way of the renovation of the zoo. Once the renovation was completed, more animals would be brought in, he added.

“We and the Sindh government are working together to provide inexpensive and quality recreational facilities to people of Karachi,” Akhtar claimed. Also present on the occasion were Project Consultant and former MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Samar Ali Khan, Project Director Niaz Siddiqui and KMC Recreation Senior Director Dr Muhammad Manshoor Qazi.