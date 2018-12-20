BankIslami, Audi extends alliance

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan, has extended its agreement for 2018, with Premier System (Pvt) Ltd (Audi Pakistan) Pakistan's No 1 luxury premium automobile brand, a statement said on Wednesday.

With the successful completion of two years of alliance, both BankIslami and Audi Pakistan have reaffirmed to mutually serve the automobile industry and offer customised financing packages to Audi customers across the country through the flagship product of Islami auto finance, it added.

Bilal Fiaz, head of consumer banking, BankIslami and Muhammad Yasin Khan, chief financial officer (CFO) of Premier Systems (Pvt) Ltd (Audi Pakistan), laid the cornerstone of this partnership by signing the agreement in a meeting held in Karachi.