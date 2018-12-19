PHC proposes grading of private hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission has proposed rates of treatment, laboratory tests and consultations, which have been figured out keeping basic cost, reasonable profit margin and grading of the private hospitals in perspective.

As per the proposed rates, the bar has been set at Rs2,500 for the senior most consultants instead of the present maximum consultation fee of Rs5,000. Similarly, charges of the general ward have been reduced from Rs16,000 to Rs3,200, intensive care unit (ICU) from Rs22,000 to Rs15,500, ultrasound from Rs3,500 to Rs1,300 and rate of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) has been proposed at Rs5,500 after bringing it down from Rs20,000. Moreover, the maximum rent of a room could be Rs4,400 minimum to Rs20,000 maximum – depending on the services being provided – while grade-A hospitals are also charging Rs69,000 per day.

In the same way, costs of other healthcare services, including commonly undertaken procedures, theatre charges, laboratory tests, etc., have been substantially reduced by up to 500 per cent.

A PHC spokesperson said the rates would be implemented in all private hospitals across the province after the Supreme Court’s orders, and a report on costing and pricing of services and consultations has been submitted in the apex court. He also mentioned in compliance

to the SC orders the report has been uploaded on the PHC website www.phc.org.pk.