NAB seeks record of Sindh PA speaker, his wife, sons & daughters’ properties

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked Sindh Revenue authorities to provide complete record of properties of Agha Siraj Durani and ten other members of his family including his wife Kauser Durani, sons and daughters.

According to the official correspondence available with ‘The News’, Karachi NAB’s Deputy Director Aasia Sanna directed the various Revenue authorities including some Deputy Commissioners to provide them Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers to present before Mr Rizwan, head of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of Karachi NAB — specially constituted for the case — along with all details of properties of Mr Durani and other members of his family.

The NAB on July 19, this year decided to launch three separate inquiries against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, according to an official press release of Bureau. Agha Siraj Durrani is a close associate of PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Decision to initiate inquiry against Durrani was approved by NAB regional board at a meeting. Out of three inquiries, first inquiry pertains to an allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by Speaker Durrani; the second relates to 352 illegal appointments made by him in Sindh Assembly and the third pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as in the appointment of project directors for the said projects.