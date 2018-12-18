Avengers clinch T20 League

LAHORE: Corporate Avengers won the CSP Friends T20 Cricket League 2018 by beating Knight Riders by one wicket in the final played here at Ali Garh cricket ground.

Batting first, Knight Riders scored 170 runs for 9 wickets with Uzair Dar scoring 74, Noor Dastgir 21 and Hassan Aqdas 32. For Corporate Avengers, Khurram Shahzad captured 3/27 and Imran Haider 2/21. In reply, Corporate Avengers achieved target losing 9 wickets. Ahmad Dar was top scorer with 59 and Nadeem Dogar 41. For Knight Riders, M Anas grabbed 4/25 and Ghulam Subhani 3/38. Chief guests at the concluding ceremony were CSP co-founders Abdul Saboor Khawaja and Arslan Khan. Muhammad Anas was named best bowler of the tournament (20 wickets), Nabeel Khawar best batsman of the tournament (275 runs) while Khurram Shahzad was declared player of the tournament. Man of the final match was Ahmad Dar. The winners’ trophy was received by Hassan Tariq while Uzair Dar received runners-up trophy.