Abacus among T20 Cup semifinalists

LAHORE: Abacus, Ufone, Netsol and Descon qualified for the semifinals of the CPL Pepsi Twenty Cup 2018 after defeating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals played here at different venues. In the first quarterfinal, Abacus trounced Gourmet by 64 runs. Batting first, Abacus scored 143 with Umer Iqbal hitting 30 and Ahmed Riaz 30. For Gourmet, Sjjad Ali and Zain Ul Abdin bagged 2 wickets each. In reply, Gourmet were all out for 79. M Shakir clinched 4/17 and Sohail Sikandar 3/22. Shakir was named man of the match. In the second quarterfinal, Ufone outclassed Zephyr by 94 runs. Ufone scored 167-9 and in reply, Zaphyr were bundled out for paltry 73. In third quarterfinal, Netsol toppled AEPL by 5 wickets while in the fourth and last quarterfinal, Descon defeated Unifoam by 6 wickets.