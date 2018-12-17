Punjab Food Authority

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday confiscated thousands of Gutka packets and hundreds of kilograms of stale fish during raids in different areas of the City. PFA Director General said the raids were carried out on a tip-off of PFA vigilance cell. PFA has seized15,000 Gutka packets of one-to-one, Rattan, GM and different other brands during inspections of warehouses.