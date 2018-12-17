CM in Larkana to review Benazir’s 11th death anniversary

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Gharhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to review the arrangements to mark the 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on 27th December.

Talking to the media persons, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said when the Chief Justice showed his interest to visit Thar with two other Supreme Court judges, he requested the CJ to allow him to go with him. He also requested the top judge to let the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to visit Thar along with them.

The Sindh chief minister proudly said the Chief Justice has expressed his satisfaction over the good conditions of roads and remembered his 2005’s visit when he reached Mithi almost in eight hours from Karachi but this time, he reached the same place within four hours.

Murad said the PPP government has installed RO plants and over 80 percent of them have been working properly, while the people of Thar extended their support to the Sindh government for facilitating them with the most-desired clean drinking water. He said there are some areas in Thar that need more attention and focus to bring them into the development chain.

He said that the Chief Justice visited the Thar Coal Mine and the housing society that was built by the provincial government. He said the CJP also planted a tree and consumed local RO plants water.

The chief minister said Sindh has a water commission and for the last two years, the body visited every district and the government also implemented the suggestions and proposals of the water commission according to the judicial order.

The CM Sindh said 16th December is a black day in the country’s history because the massacre in the Army Public School Peshawar could not be forgotten. He said he is a friend of the Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, so he does not want to talk about him.

Talking about the issue of gas shortage, Syed Murad Ali Shah said Faisal Vawda told him that he would open and close the valves of Sui gas and making fun of the Federal Minister, the CM Sindh said he suggested Vawda to apply for the job of plumber and the Sindh government will recruit him. The chief minister said Faisal is a new politician, needs to learn more, so it was not his fault because he did not read the Constitution. He said the 18th Amendment was being appreciated by the entire nation and adding it not only gave autonomy to the provinces but also maintained the balance of power between the provinces and the federation. Meanwhile, the chief minister Sindh presided over a meeting to review the security as well as other issues during the 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. The deputy commissioner and SSP Larkana briefed the CM about the arrangements.

Talking on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah reiterated them to ensure foolproof measures regarding security and other issues because the supporters of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto would come from various parts of the country. He along with the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh attended a ceremony of Dastarbandi of Anwar Sial in Fareedabad.