Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Darko Jandric (Srb)/Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) annexed men’s doubles title of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures (F-2) Tennis Tournament-2018 beating Japanese pair in the final at the PTF Complex Saturday.

Korean and Serbian pair beat Japanese duo of Sora Fukuda/Rio Noguchi in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the Aqeel Khan Centre Court. Both played forceful tennis with Kim guarding the baseline well while Jandric was seen attacking the net.

The pair broke Japanese duo serve once in the first set. In the second both pairs were seen breaking each other serve once before Kim got into full flow to break Noguchi serve to win the doubles title.

Men’s singles title match between Kim and Germany’s Kai Wehnelt will be played Sunday afternoon.

The ladies single’s final for national title will also be played Sunday morning between Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Sohail.

Haroon Sharif, Chairman Board of Investment will grace the occasion as chief guest at the men’s singles final of the event to be played on 16th December, 2018.

National junior results:

Boys’ singles u-18 (final): M Shoaib bt Subhan Bin Salik: 6-2, 6-3;

Boys’ singles u-14 (semifinals): Sami Zeb bt Uzair Khan: 6-1, 6-4.