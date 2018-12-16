FBR allows tax payers to file returns till Monday

ISLAMABAD: After receiving over 1.4 million tax returns so far in current fiscal against 1.1 million in corresponding period of last fiscal year,

the FBR on Saturday announced for allowing taxpayers to file their income tax returns till Monday (December 17, 2018).

“Yes we have received over 1.4 million returns so far and expecting that it will cross 1.5 million mark till coming Monday against 1.1 million returns in same corresponding period of the last financial year,” FBR’s Member Tax Policy Hamid Ateeq Sarwar told The News here on Saturday

night. He said that increasing number of return filers of 0.4 million was quite encouraging sign.

To another query, he said that the FBR became an operation arm for collecting taxes after separation of policy so effective enforcement would be done while policy formulation fell into domain of Ministry of Finance.