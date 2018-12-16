Minor girl assaulted in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near Abakhel village in the limits of Lakki Marwat Police Station, police said on Saturday.

They said the incident occurred on December 9 and the matter was reported to local police by the victim girl and her parents on December 12. The girl told police that she had gone to fields to bring fodder when a young man came there and assaulted her.

“I cried but no-one was there to help me,” she said, adding that the abuser left the place and she was bleeding when she returned home. The girl told police that she could not approach them for registration of FIR on time because her parents launched a search for abuser. The police said that they registered a case against the accused and started efforts to arrest him.