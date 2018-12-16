Fawad tells Zardari to count his own 100 days in politics

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday advised former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to count his own days in politics instead of counting first 100 days of the PTI government.

Reacting to a hard-hitting speech of Zardari in Hyderabad, the minister said the former president had turned the PPPP from a national political party into a regional party.

The minister charged that a task that former military ruler Ziaul Haq could not do was carried out by Zardari, probably referring to the present political status of the party.

Fawad maintained that no matter how many philosophies Zardari may explain, the nation had complete idea as to who’d looted the national wealth.

“Zardari sb, the nation wonders, who had given the mandate to you to plunder the national wealth,” the minister asserted. Fawad alleged that what Zardari wanted was that all his stooges be made heads of the state institutions but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not let it happen.

The minister contended that when they were questioned about accountability, they talked of threats to democracy.

“Zardari sb you feel the heat, as you had committed wrongs and indulged in corruption,” he maintained. “Despite ruling Pakistan for thousands of days, the country and its people had been ruined and now those who brought the country to this stage are counting first 100 days of our government,” he wondered.

Referring to his speech at the Hyderabad public meeting, the minister recalled that Zardari had to spend three years in Dubai after issuing a statement.