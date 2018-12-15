close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Bandits injure man on resistance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

NANKANA SAHIB: Bandits injured a man in a dacoity bid on Thursday night. Harjeet Singh was moving towards Nankana from Faisalabad in a car when he reached near Ratoana village on Nankana-Shahkot Road six robbers intercepted him and shot at and injured him when he put resistance. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Nankana, and later was referred to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad in a critical condition. The same bandits deprived Babar Hussain and his family members of Rs 15,000 and 2 tola gold. Locals of different areas gathered at Ratoana village and protested against rising dacoity incidents. They raised slogans against police and urged the DPO to look into the matter.

