Quake jolts parts of KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it jolted Lower Dir, Buner, Swat, Battagram, Swabi and Malakand districts, reported private news channel. The depth of the quake was estimated to be 113-km, while its epicentre was Hindukush mountain region in Afghanistan.
ISLAMABAD: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it jolted Lower Dir, Buner, Swat, Battagram, Swabi and Malakand districts, reported private news channel. The depth of the quake was estimated to be 113-km, while its epicentre was Hindukush mountain region in Afghanistan.