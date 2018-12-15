close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 15, 2018

Quake jolts parts of KP

National

A
APP
December 15, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it jolted Lower Dir, Buner, Swat, Battagram, Swabi and Malakand districts, reported private news channel. The depth of the quake was estimated to be 113-km, while its epicentre was Hindukush mountain region in Afghanistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan