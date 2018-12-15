Quake jolts parts of KP

ISLAMABAD: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it jolted Lower Dir, Buner, Swat, Battagram, Swabi and Malakand districts, reported private news channel. The depth of the quake was estimated to be 113-km, while its epicentre was Hindukush mountain region in Afghanistan.